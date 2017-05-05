News / Canada

Man dies after crash in Fort Erie, police investigate

FORT ERIE, Ont. — A 23-year-old man has died after a car accident in Fort Erie, Ont.

Niagara regional police say the crash took place shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

They say the man, who was driving a pickup truck, lost control of the vehicle, left the road and landed upside down in a ditch.

The man was the only one in the truck at the time.

Police have not disclosed the cause of the accident but say it remains under investigation.

