Nanotechnology team creates Oilers logo so small 900 million fit on top of puck

EDMONTON — While many hockey fans go big with their pride come playoff time, researchers at the University of Alberta have gone small — really, really small.

Nanotechnology experts at the school have created what they say is the smallest Edmonton Oilers logo in the world at 2.4 microns in diameter.

That's smaller than the width of a human hair and so teeny that 900 million of the logos can fit on the top of a puck.

The logo can only be seen by a helium ion microscope of which there are only three in Canada.

Researchers did the same thing when the NHL Oilers made a run to the Stanley Cup final in 2006, but this version is said to be 40 times smaller.