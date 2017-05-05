Paid coffee breaks for employees eliminated at two Tim Hortons in Quebec

COWANSVILLE, Canada — Two paid coffee breaks of 15 minutes each are a thing of the past for employees at a pair of Tim Hortons outlets in Quebec.

The owner of the shops says he has done away with the paid breaks because he believes they now pose a threat to the profitability of the businesses.

Jean Pourchelle says in a memo a recent hike in Quebec's minimum hourly wage is bad for business.

But Pourchelle later told Granby La Voix de l'Est the profitability of the restaurants is not actually threatened by the increase in the minimum hourly wage.

One employee told the newspaper the two 15-minute breaks are being rolled into one 30-minute meal break the employer is not obliged to pay under Quebec's labour code.

A spokeswoman for the Quebec agency that oversees labour standards and workplace security says employers are not obliged to offer coffee breaks to employees but that any such breaks must be paid.