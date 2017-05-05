Parts of Atlantic Canada brace for heavy rainfall through weekend

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Parts of rain-soaked Atlantic Canada are bracing for another deluge.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall alert for much of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, where some communities could be soaked with up to 100 millimetres of rain from Friday night through to Sunday.

Nova Scotia is forecast to get 50 to 100 millimetres of rain through the weekend, while southwestern New Brunswick can expect around 50 millimetres of rain and northwestern areas may receive 20 to 30 millimetres.

The agency says the additional rain will exacerbate current flooding and advises residents near the Saint John River and its tributaries to remain on alert.

Another burst of rain is forecast in southern New Brunswick on Monday.