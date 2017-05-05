Solo climber stranded on Yukon's Mount Logan rescued

WHITEHORSE — A climber who was stranded on Canada's highest mountain after an earthquake in Yukon spent a safe and warm night at a camp in Kluane Lake after she was helicoptered to safety Thursday night.

The owner of Icefield Discovery Tours says Natalia Martinez is resting and waiting for the arrival of her partner later today.

Lance Goodwin says a pilot with a local helicopter company noticed a break in the weather and carried out a speedy rescue, which ended successfully at about 10:30 p.m.

Martinez, an experienced climber, had been on a solo ascent of Mount Logan when two powerful earthquakes hit on Monday, causing avalanches and glacial ice to tumble all around her camp.

Bad weather closed in and the 37-year-old was forced to spend several days at about 3,900 metres on the east ridge of Mount Logan.