The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, May 5

———

MANY REGIONS BRACING FOR WEEKEND FLOODING: Persistent, steady rains soaking swaths of Central and Eastern Canada that have already endured record precipitation levels threatened to trigger widespread flooding Friday and put residents and governments on high alert. Environment Canada said a massive system is slowly drenching much of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, triggering everything from contingency plans and flood warnings to states of emergency in dozens of municipalities. In Montreal, Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said Friday that Canadian Forces personnel have been enlisted to help cope with the crisis in the province.

———

MAN GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER IN GAS AND DASH: A man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of an immigrant who was working at a gas station after being laid off from her engineering job. Maryam Rashidi had only been at the Centex station in Calgary for a couple of weeks when she was killed while trying to stop a driver from taking off without paying for $113 in fuel. Joshua Cody Mitchell, 22, swerved his truck after Rashidi climbed on the hood and ran over her when she fell off.

———

CANADA WEIGHING TRADE ACTIONS OVER LUMBER: The Canadian government is threatening multiple trade actions against the United States in retaliation for duties on softwood lumber, demanding a long-term deal without which several American industries could soon be targeted. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will launch the first salvo in a letter to B.C. Premier Christy Clark, informing her that he's seriously considering her request for a ban on thermal coal exports and that it's being explored by federal trade officials. The second threat: possible duties against Oregon industries.

———

TRANSCANADA CEO SAYS NO TIMELINE FOR KEYSTONE: TransCanada Corp. is still not prepared to offer a firm timeline for the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, its top executive said on Friday, even after U.S. President Donald Trump granted the project a permit in March. TransCanada CEO Russ Girling said that both the proposed Keystone XL and Energy East projects, which are fiercely opposed by many environmentalists, sit in the company's longer-term bucket because of the difficulty of getting them done. Girling said TransCanada will instead look to its multitude of projects in the $500 million to $1 billion dollar range.

———

CLIMBER STRANDED IN YUKON RESCUED: A solo climber who waited four days to be rescued from Canada's highest mountain following two earthquakes in Yukon was too exhausted to say much beyond "Thank you" to a crew that came for her. Helicopter pilot Ian Pitchforth says Natalia Martinez, 37, was packed and ready" when he landed his helicopter on Thursday night. Martinez was stranded on Monday, but poor weather kept rescuers grounded.

———

JOBLESS RATE FALLS, BUT WAGES STALL: The unemployment rate fell last month to its lowest level since the start of the last major recession — 6.5 per cent. However, details within Statistics Canada's latest labour report — including a record-low for wage growth — dampened what has otherwise been a strong run for the job market. Hourly wages for all employees expanded by 0.7 per cent in April, the slowest year-over-year growth since the federal agency started collecting that data in January 1997.

———

LIBERALS REJECT CHANGES TO UNION BILL: The Liberal government has set up a showdown with the Senate over whether workers should be required to unionize through a secret ballot. Labour Minister Patty Hajdu told the Commons on Friday that the government won't agree to changes to one of the Liberal government's first pieces of legislation, Bill C-4, that requires workers to sign unionization cards, known as the card check system, instead of holding a secret ballot in order to certify a bargaining unit. Hajdu said the changes are needed to repair the damage done to labour relations and the union movement.

———

PM SAYS CANADA SEEKING WAYS TO HELP SOUTH SUDAN: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is looking at ways to do more to help South Sudan, where millions face famine. Earlier this week, senior clerics from three of Canada's largest denominations issued an open letter asking the federal Liberal government to increase aid to the country and encourage other countries to do more. They say hunger is stalking 20 million people in South Sudan, as well as Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria. Trudeau says the country has already made major contributions.

———

TRIAL DELAYED FOR PARENTS ACCUSED IN TODDLER'S DEATH: An Alberta judge has agreed to delay the trial of a Calgary couple accused of causing their toddler's death after both parents agreed to waive their rights to a speedy trial. Jeromie and Jennifer Clark are charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life to their 14-month-old son John. Police began investigating when the boy died after being brought to hospital by his parents on Nov. 28, 2013. The medical examiner found that John died from a staph infection complicated by malnutrition.

———

TORIES WANT TRUDEAU TO VISIT BORDER: Tensions flared in a Manitoba border community as two Conservative MPs called on the prime minister to visit Emerson and get a first-hand look at the influx of refugee claimants coming in from the United States through fields and ditches. Local MP Ted Falk and immigration critic Michelle Rempel reiterated an accusation Friday that the Trudeau government is being soft on migrants and the potential safety threat the pose. The two were quickly challenged by resident Joyce Dayton. Trudeau "has opened the gate. He's welcoming people, like we (always) have in Canada," Dayton said to Rempel.