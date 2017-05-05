Universities must create diversity plan or lose research money: minister

OTTAWA — Science Minister Kirsty Duncan says universities will not get any more funding for Canada Research Chair positions until they show they have plans to recruit more women and minorities to the jobs.

Duncan told The Canadian Press last week she was upset the program was failing to attract more women to apply for the positions.

This week, new policies were implemented so any university with at least five of the lucrative research jobs has until Dec.15 to post an equity plan to attract more women, visible minorities, people with disabilities and indigenous candidates.

Universities cannot terminate any existing chairs, but can choose not to renew their positions in order to improve their equity targets.

If a university doesn't meet equity targets, the program won't fund unfilled research chair positions.

Ottawa spends $265 million a year on the program, for up to 2,000 research positions at universities across the country.