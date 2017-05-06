Unrelenting rain worsens flood crisis in saturated Central Cda

Unrelenting rain is pushing water levels across much of Central Canada ever higher, deepening a flood crisis that has already triggered the need for military aid in Quebec.

More than 130 communities in the province have been hit by flooding, with some 700 people forced to abandon their homes — and the situation is likely to worsen before it improves.

Quebec Environment Minister, David Heurtel, said on Friday that the rain forecast is for historic levels — "beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised the federal government was ready to do whatever it can to help people deal with the flooding, and the massive cleanup to come.

The Quebec government said Canadian Forces personnel had been enlisted to battle the flood waters, but there was no word on how many soldiers would be involved, or when they'd arrive.

The huge, slow moving weather system is also giving much of southeastern Ontario a severe soaking and has the Maritimes in its sights as well.

To the east of Ottawa the community of Clarence-Rockland declared a state of emergency in anticipation of continuing heavy rain, while across the Ottawa River in Gatineau residents were waging a largely futile struggle to prevent the deluge from engulfing their properties.

Environment Canada warns that some southern and eastern Ontario communities can expect between 50 and 90 millimetres of rain.