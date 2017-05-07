A look at the federal Conservative leadership race, by the numbers
OTTAWA —
445: Days in the leadership contest.
16: Number of people who officially entered.
3: Number who dropped out: Dan Lindsay, Tony Clement and Kevin O'Leary.
14: Names that will be on the ballot; O'Leary dropped out too late to get his name taken off.
16,901: Number of points required to win.
259,010: Paid party members eligible to vote.
2,729: Memberships removed from party rolls after investigations.
52: Party members in Nunavut, the lowest in the country.
114,508: Party members in Ontario, the highest in the country.
$5 million: Amount each candidate can spend on the campaigns.
$4.6 million: Amount raised by all the candidates in the first three months of 2017.