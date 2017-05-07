A QuickSketch profile of B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver

VANCOUVER — A sketch of B.C. Green party Leader Andrew Weaver:

Age: 55.

Born: Victoria.

Education: Bachelor of science in mathematics and physics from the University of Victoria in 1983, a masters in advanced studies in mathematics from Cambridge University in 1984, and a PhD in applied mathematics from the University of British Columbia in 1987.

Academic career: Weaver was a lead author on four scientific assessments by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the body that shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore in 2007. He has been a University of Victoria professor for 20 years and has authored or co-authored over 200 peer-reviewed papers.

Political career: Weaver says former party leader Jane Sterk asked him to run three times before he agreed. In 2013, he became the first Green elected to B.C.'s legislature and in 2015 he won the leadership.

Current riding: Oak Bay-Gordon Head.