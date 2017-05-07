Atlantic Journalism Awards presents top honours, Radio-Canada Acadie sweeps gala

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Atlantic Canada's top journalists were applauded for their excellence in reporting at an awards gala Saturday night in St. John's, N.L.

Highest honours at the Atlantic Journalism Awards went to Radio-Canada Acadie, which swept the event and earned five awards, a record for the regional French public broadcaster.

The New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal won three awards while sister paper The Daily Gleaner nabbed one award.

VOCM Radio in St. John's took home three awards while CBC bureaus in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland all earned one award.

Meanwhile, two new online publications earned recognition. Local Xpress, founded by striking Chronicle Herald journalists, won two photojournalism awards while the Halifax Examiner earned the award for enterprise reporting.

Adina Bresge with The Canadian Press won the The Jim MacNeill New Journalist Award.