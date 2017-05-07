Police urge people not to go boating on flooded Ottawa river

ROCKLAND, Ont. — Provincial police in Rockland, Ont., are asking people to stop using their motorboats and watercraft on the Ottawa River until water levels lower.

The eastern Ontario town has dealt with flooding after persistent rain, and police say the vessels are only making things worse.

The motorboats and personal watercraft are reportedly causing wakes that overflow the sandbags along the shoreline.

Some residents in the area have been forced out of their flooded homes, and the OPP say they're offering any help they can to evacuees.