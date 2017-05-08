14-year-old boy charged with stealing car from dealership, fleeing police

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges after being caught behind the wheel of a new car allegedly stolen from a dealership.

Officers in St. John's say they spotted the boy driving a car at about 6 a.m. Sunday and recognized him as a suspect in other alleged vehicle thefts.

Police followed him, but say the youth pulled over and then made a run for it on foot.

Police say the teen was eventually arrested nearby and that officers determined the vehicle he'd been driving had been stolen from Hickman Motors on Kenmount Road.

Police say the boy was also found to have a set of keys suspected to belong to a second stolen vehicle that has not yet been located.