Couple charged with murder after toddler found near church have cases put over

EDMONTON — A couple charged with murder after a toddler was found dead outside an Edmonton church have had their cases put over.

The body of 19-month-old Anthony Raine was discovered on April 21 outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

Police have said the boy had bruises all over his body and died from a severe blow to his head.

His father, Joey Crier, who is 26, and Crier's 25-year-old girlfriend, Tasha Mack, face charges of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and assault.

Friends of the boy's mother were in court when the two made a brief appearance on closed-circuit TV.