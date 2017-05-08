Gatineau residents in good spirits as rising flood waters persist

GATINEAU, Que. — Lise Veillette and her husband Jean-Pierre Subercaze lost one car and a few of their belongings before finally deciding Monday to leave their home near the Gatineau River.

Flood waters on their street were rising relentlessly, and the military was stepping up sandbagging operations in the community.

But in typical Canadian fashion, Veillette was sounding optimistic as she was brought to shore in an aluminum fishing boat with just a few belongings stuffed into two suitcases, a large grey cooler, a backpack and a couple of black briefcases.

"At least you get to know your neighbours," she said as she stepped out of the boat at the crest of what is now her submerged road, aided by neighbours and people who spontaneously showed up to help out.

Veillette and Subercaze live in an upper apartment on a street about 100 metres away from where the shoreline usually sits, she said.

Watching water slowly seep into the apartment below hers since the previous Tuesday, Veillette said she was horrified, but decided to stay put, expecting the flood to recede.

But the water kept coming, and coming. And by Monday, after being told by local authorities that the electricity was being shut off, she and Supercaze said they had had enough.

"No water, and no electricity? No, we can't do that," Veillette said.

"So we decided to leave."

Higher up the road, dozens of Canadian Forces personnel aided local residents and volunteers as they continued to fill sandbags at a frantic pace, loading them onto tractors and high-riser trucks for delivery to the desperate homeowners in the flood zone.

The Canadian Red Cross set up a relief fund for flood victims in Quebec, with the Quebec government contributing $500,000. About 1,650 soldiers were expected to be battling floodwaters by late Monday across the region, helping crews in some of the communities across the province that are under states of emergency.