Husky resumes clean up after major oil spill in Saskatchewan last summer

REGINA — Husky Energy is going to see how much more oil — if any — can be cleaned up from a major spill last July on the North Saskatchewan River.

The company has started more shoreline clean up and assessment into the leak, which allowed 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent to spill onto the bank of the river —about 40 per cent reached the river.

Wes Kotyk, an assistant deputy minister with Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment, says about 93 per cent of the oil was cleaned up last year.

He says cleaning up any remaining oil will depend on whether it's found along the shoreline or if the oil is at the bottom of the river.

He says Husky's cleanup work will involve 55 people, some on boats, as well as dog handlers moving up and down the shoreline to find possible cleanup spots.