London, Ont., officers charged with assault in connection with 2016 arrest

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says two officers with the London force are facing criminal charges related to a 2016 arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place last June when police were called to a plaza for unspecified reasons.

The SIU says police had dealings with a man both at the plaza and at a city apartment building, but did not provide any details.

It says the man was injured during his dealings with police and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Const. Theresa Clayton is now charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, while Const. Jeff Lake is facing one charge of assault.