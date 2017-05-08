Man, 49, dead in Sandy Lake First Nation; man, 24, facing assault charge: police

SANDY LAKE, Ont. — Provincial police say a man has died following an incident in the remote Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

They say Nishnawbe-Aski Nation police found a man in a ditch after responding to a call early Saturday about a man in need of assistance.

Investigators say 49-year-old Wilfred Fiddler from Sandy Lake First Nation was taken to the local nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Kenora, Ont.