Manitoba premier won't say how he communicates with staff while in Costa Rica

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is refusing to answer opposition questions about how he stays in touch while at his vacation home in Costa Rica.

Pallister has been criticized since saying last year he plans to spend up to eight weeks a year in the Central American country.

He has previously said he rarely uses his government email account and prefers direct phone conversations.

At a legislature committee, New Democrat justice critic Andrew Swan asked Pallister which of his staff and caucus members Pallister has spoken with by phone while he has been in Costa Rica.

Pallister said that for security reasons he doesn't want to reveal how he communicates while down south.