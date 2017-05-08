One man injured after car and school bus collide near Morinville, Alberta

MORINVILLE, Alta. — The driver of a car has been injured in a collision with a school bus carrying children near Morinville, Alta.

The accident happened at the intersection of a secondary highway and a range road on Monday morning.

It was quickly determined that the bus driver and all of the children were uninjured, but the lone occupant of the car, a 17 year old male driver, was pinned inside the vehicle.

The fire department utilized the jaws of life to extract the him.

He was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said alcohol and drugs and not believed to be a factor.