One man injured after car and school bus collide near Morinville, Alberta
MORINVILLE, Alta. — The driver of a car has been injured in a collision with a school bus carrying children near Morinville, Alta.
The accident happened at the intersection of a secondary highway and a range road on Monday morning.
It was quickly determined that the bus driver and all of the children were uninjured, but the lone occupant of the car, a 17 year old male driver, was pinned inside the vehicle.
The fire department utilized the jaws of life to extract the him.
He was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said alcohol and drugs and not believed to be a factor.
Morinville is 38 kilometres north of Edmonton.
