Shelburne man faces string of drug charges after arrest
SHELBURNE, Ont. — A 30-year-old man from Shelburne, Ont., is facing more than a dozen drug-related charges after a weekend arrest.
Shelburne police say they searched a local apartment on Saturday evening and uncovered six types of drugs.
They included fentanyl, cocaine, hash oil, shatter and marijuana.
Police say they also found more than $1,000 in cash and other evidence suggesting alleged drug trafficking.
The man is facing 16 charges including six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of assault to resist arrest.
He has been held in police custody.
