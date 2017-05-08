Shelburne man faces string of drug charges after arrest

SHELBURNE, Ont. — A 30-year-old man from Shelburne, Ont., is facing more than a dozen drug-related charges after a weekend arrest.

Shelburne police say they searched a local apartment on Saturday evening and uncovered six types of drugs.

They included fentanyl, cocaine, hash oil, shatter and marijuana.

Police say they also found more than $1,000 in cash and other evidence suggesting alleged drug trafficking.

The man is facing 16 charges including six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of assault to resist arrest.