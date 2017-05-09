1 dead in house fire in northwest Alberta community; few details from RCMP

CADOTTE LAKE, Alta. — One person has died in a house fire in a small community in northern Alberta.

Peace Regional RCMP say they got a call to a report of a fire at a home in Cadotte Lake, about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Police say one person died, but did not give any information about the gender of the person, or the age.

They say the investigation is in its early stages and involves the RCMP's major crimes unit.

A fire investigator is also on scene and is trying to figure out the cause of the blaze.