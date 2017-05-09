News / Canada

1 shot, 3 injured, and 2 in custody after incident at Hamilton home: police

HAMILTON — Police say two suspects are in custody and they're searching for at least three others after a targeted incident at a Hamilton home that injured multiple people.

Const. Steve Welton told local news channel CP24 that one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound.

Welton says a woman and two other people in the home were "assaulted in some manner," while another person was not harmed.

He says investigators do not believe it was a random incident, but are concerned by the use of firearms in a residential area.

Welton says the suspects left a vehicle at the scene and officers were searching the area.

But he said they haven't identified any ongoing threats in the neighbourhood.

(The Canadian Press, CP24)

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular