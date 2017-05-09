Breaking: Disgraced senator Don Meredith quitting upper chamber
Meredith says in a statement that he recognizes the reputation of the Senate is more important than his "moral failings."
OTTAWA — Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
