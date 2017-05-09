News / Canada

Breaking: Disgraced senator Don Meredith quitting upper chamber

Meredith says in a statement that he recognizes the reputation of the Senate is more important than his "moral failings."

Senator Don Meredith seen during an interview in Toronto, Thursday, March 16, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Senator Don Meredith seen during an interview in Toronto, Thursday, March 16, 2017.

OTTAWA — Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Meredith says in a statement that he recognizes the reputation of the Senate is more important than his "moral failings."

More Coming

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular