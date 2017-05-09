Quebec's public security minister says flood situation improving gradually

MONTREAL — Flood levels are gradually dropping in Quebec, particularly in the western part of the province, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said Tuesday.

But Coiteux said Quebecers must be realistic and realize things will not return to normal for sometime.

"We have to be patient," he told a news conference. "The situation won't improve overnight. It will happen on a very gradual basis. We have major flooding in several areas and, gradually, the floods will become average and then minor.

"We are headed toward a drop in the water levels which will be complete only at the end of the month. We don't control the weather, so it's conditional on that. But we're headed toward improvement."

So far, the heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have flooded 2,733 residences in Quebec, forcing the evacuation of 1,940 people in 171 municipalities.

The floods have claimed at least one life in the province — Mike Gagnon, 37, whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspe region.

Authorities were still searching for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in the same incident.

About 1,650 soldiers are helping municipal and provincial officials in Quebec.

Premier Philippe Couillard, who attended the same news conference, reiterated his call for Quebecers to donate money to help flood victims.

The provincial government is contributing $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross fund and the City of Montreal is intending to kick in $250,000.

Couillard said he donated money on Tuesday morning.