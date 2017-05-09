Seven stories in the news today, May 9

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, May 9

———

BODY OF MAN MISSING IN QUEBEC FLOODS FOUND; CHILD STILL MISSING

Police in Quebec say the body of Mike Gagnon, 37, of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, has been recovered not far from where a strong current pulled a car toward a ran-swollen river in eastern Quebec on Sunday. But a two-year-old girl who was also in the car has not yet been found. A search will resume early today to try to find her.

———

SOLDIERS POUR INTO QUEBEC ON FLOOD DUTY

More than 1,500 soldiers are in Quebec to help residents deal with "historic" flooding that has caused widespread damage and evacuations. Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says authorities expect the water to start receding by mid-week. Heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have so far flooded 2,429 Quebec residences, forcing the evacuation of 1,520 people in almost 150 municipalities.

———

VOTERS IN B.C. HEAD TO THE POLLS TODAY

Voters in British Columbia head to the polls today at the end of a sometimes bruising 28-day campaign fought on jobs, the economy and the influence of big donors in provincial politics. The B.C. Liberal party has been in power for 16 years and is attempting to build on four straight majority governments by running on the party's record of economic growth and financial stability. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST.

———

ONTARIO SELLS FINAL TRANCHE OF HYDRO ONE SHARES

The Ontario government is selling what it expects to be its final offering of shares in Hydro One, a move it says could raise more than $3 billion for the province. The government and Hydro One say they have an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for some 120 million common shares. When all is said and done, the province will continue to hold about 49.9 per cent of the company.

———

INQUEST INTO FIREFIGHTER DEATHS SET TO BEGIN

An inquest into the deaths of two Ontario men who lost their lives during firefighter training exercises five years apart is set to begin today. Thirty-year-old Adam Brunt, a firefighting student from Clarington, Ont., died in February 2015 after getting trapped under the ice during a rescue exercise. His death came five years after a similar incident near Sarnia claimed the life of volunteer firefighter Gary Kendall.

———

MOTHER OF DEAD TODDLER ATTACKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Members of an indigenous community in Alberta are angry that strangers are using social media to attack the mother of a toddler who was found dead near an Edmonton church last month. The body of 19-month-old Anthony Raine was discovered April 21 outside the church. His father and his girlfriend have been charged. But some people on social media have blamed the boy's biological mother and her family for his death.

———

EX-MONTREAL CANADIENS OWNER JOHN DAVID MOLSON DIES AT AGE 88

John David Molson, the former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers, has died at the age of 88, the team announced Monday. Molson was born in Montreal and joined the family business, Molson Breweries, in 1949 and held various positions until he became vice-president in 1964. The Habs won five Stanley Cups during Molson's time as club president.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Various Quebec cabinet ministers and police forces will provide an update on the floods in the province.

— Look for financial results today from Valeant Pharmaceuticals, George Weston Ltd., Sleep Country Canada, among others.

— Energy ministers from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba hold a panel discussion in Regina.

— Statistics Canada will release the March figures for building permits.

— Former U.S. intelligence officer and whistleblower Edward Snowden will give a lecture via webcast at the University of Winnipeg.

— Two indigenous women from Papua New Guinea will hold a news conference in Ottawa to discuss violence at the Barrick mine.