2 teens charged in Hamilton home invasion that left man with serious injuries

HAMILTON — Police say two teens are facing charges arising from a violent home invasion in Hamilton that has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are still searching for three men following the Tuesday morning attack that also left the man's wife injured.

They say 18-year-old Skylon Johnson — of no fixed address — faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault, three counts of assault, break and enter and various weapons-related charges.

A 15-year-old Hamilton boy is charged with similar counts.