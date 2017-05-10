2 teens charged in Hamilton home invasion that left man with serious injuries
HAMILTON — Police say two teens are facing charges arising from a violent home invasion in Hamilton that has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they are still searching for three men following the Tuesday morning attack that also left the man's wife injured.
They say 18-year-old Skylon Johnson — of no fixed address — faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault, three counts of assault, break and enter and various weapons-related charges.
A 15-year-old Hamilton boy is charged with similar counts.
Hamilton police Const. Steve Welton said Tuesday that investigators believed the incident was targeted.