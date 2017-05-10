Alberta teenager finds safety on island after plunge into swift-flowing river

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A 13-year-old boy in Medicine Hat, Alta., is safe after he was swept away by the strong current while playing with friends along the South Saskatchewan River.

Police in the city say the teen was with two other boys on the river bank Tuesday evening when he got caught in the current and was carried about 300 metres downstream.

He was able to scramble onto a small island in the middle of the river.

Firefighters used their jet boat to rescue him.

The boy was not injured.