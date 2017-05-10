April sees decline in asylum seekers from Mexico ending steady increase

OTTAWA — The number of asylum claims from Mexico dropped last month, halting a steady increase that had been ongoing since January.

Statistics from the Immigration and Refugee Board reveal 89 people filed claims last month, down from 110 in March.

But the April arrivals are still higher than in February and January of 2017, the two months immediately after the Liberal government removed a requirement for Mexicans to get a visa to enter Canada.

The high volume of denied asylum claims from Mexico was the reason for the previous Conservative government imposing the visa requirement in 2009.

But as part of the deal with the Mexican government, the Liberals had said that if claims were to hit a certain level, the visa could be reinstated.