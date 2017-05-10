Fire that killed 5 on Ontario First Nation started by child, police say

ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a house fire that killed five people in a First Nation community last year was set by a child who was among those who died in the blaze.

The victims of the Dec. 14, 2016, fire were a father and his four young children living on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation, located south of London, Ont.

They were identified as 43-year old Kurt Justin Antone, Keanu Antone, 7, Kenneth Antone, 4, Kance Antone, 3, and three-month old Kyias Antone.

Police did not identify the child who set the fire.

They said the house was fully engulfed when emergency workers arrived on the scene.

Oneida Nation of the Thames Chief Randall Phillips said after the blaze that the two-storey home was old and "basically kindling."

Earlier last year, a fire on northern Ontario's remote Pikangikum First Nation left nine people dead, including a five-month-old baby.