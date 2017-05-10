Five stories in the news today, May 10

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, May 10

BRITISH COLUMBIA VOTERS ELECT MINORITY GOVERNMENT

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history. With one seat to be decided, the Liberals had 42 seats and the NDP 41, with the Greens picking up three seats. Regardless of the outcome of the last riding, no party would be able to win the 44 seats necessary to govern with a majority in the 87-seat legislature.

DEPUTY ONTARIO NDP LEADER TO ENTER FEDERAL RACE

Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is set to launch a bid for federal leadership next week. Sources familiar with Singh's plans tell The Canadian Press he will make the announcement at the Bombay Palace in Brampton, Ont., on Monday night. They also say his campaign will be led by Michal Hay, executive assistant to Toronto city councillor Michael Layton — the son of late federal NDP leader Jack Layton.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR GIRL MISSING IN QUEBEC FLOODS

A search will resume today along the Ste-Anne River in Quebec's Gaspe region for a two-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters last Sunday. The child was in a vehicle with her mother and her partner when the car was swept into the St. Anne River. The woman made it to shore, but the body of Mike Gagnon, 37, was recovered Monday night. Water levels showed signs of dropping slightly Tuesday, but officials warn that the situation will not return to normal for several weeks.

POT TO TAKE LESS THAN 1% FROM BOOZE SECTOR: STUDY

The recreational marijuana industry is expected to initially take less than one per cent out of annual Canadian alcohol sales once it becomes legal, a new analysis says. The Anderson Economic Group, a business consulting firm in New York, says legalization of marijuana would sap $160 million out of the country's $22.1 billion booze sector, rising as use of the drug expands.

OTTAWA SENATORS A STEP CLOSER TO STANLEY CUP

The Ottawa Senators have reached the third round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in a decade after eliminating the New York Rangers 4-2 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference playoff series Tuesday night. Ottawa will now face either Pittsburgh or Washington in its first trip to the third round since going to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. The Penguins and Capitals will play Game 7 of their series tonight.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— In Montreal today, various Quebec cabinet ministers and police forces will give an update on the floods.

— Alberta premier Rachel Notley will address the Canadian Labour Congress convention in Toronto.

— Statistics Canada will release the 2016 Census of Agriculture.