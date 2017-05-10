PM spends question period not answering queries on Aga Khan ethics probe

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been devoting one day each week to showcasing his idea for reforming question period, standing in response to all queries from opposition party leaders and backbenchers alike.

Today, the Conservatives — opposed to Liberal attempts to set the practice in stone — used it to their advantage.

Virtually every Tory question was about how many times the prime minister has met with the federal ethics commissioner about Trudeau's controversial Bahamas vacation with the Aga Khan, the billionaire leader of the Ismaili Muslims.

Every time, Trudeau rose from his seat to say he is happy to co-operate with the federal ethics watchdog and answer any questions she might have.

At one point, even NDP Leader Tom Mulcair joined in, prompting an uproarious response from the Conservatives.