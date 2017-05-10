Prince Edward County declares state of emergency over flooding risk

Prince Edward County has declared a state of emergency after officials expressed concerns about rising water levels in the Bay of Quinte and Lake Ontario.

Mayor Robert Quaiff made the declaration Tuesday evening, saying he wants to ensure the county can access provincial resources to protect waterfront properties and repair flood damage.

Heavy rains and high water levels have led to road closures and restrictions in the last week.

There has also been flooding in some areas.

The county has been providing sandbags to residents in several communities.

Quaiff said he is worried about the safety of senior citizens who may not be able to protect their homes, and asked for volunteers to lend a hand.