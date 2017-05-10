Quebec's top court rules national securities regulator is unconstitutional

MONTREAL — Quebec's top court says Ottawa's plan to set up a national securities regulator is unconstitutional.

The provincial government asked the Quebec Court of Appeal in the summer of 2015 to look into the legality of the federal plan after arguing securities regulation falls under provincial jurisdiction.

A majority of the five justices ruled in Quebec's favour today.

Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Yukon have all signed on to the proposed national securities regulator.

If implemented, the national body would be expected to help oversee stock markets by policing abuses and securities fraud.

Canada is the only G20 country without a national regulator — a fact that can be attributed to the country's Constitution, which places securities regulation squarely in the realm of provincial jurisdiction.

Proponents of a national regulator say centralizing the process would cut red tape for publicly traded companies and for investors. They also claim it would give smaller jurisdictions access to a more robust regulatory regime.

Opponents say Ottawa is attempting to seize power away from the provinces.

In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled a previous plan was unconstitutional, but hinted that structuring the regulator as a co-operative model —where provinces can choose whether to participate — would make the proposal fair game.