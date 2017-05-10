RCMP officer describes hectic, terrifying scene after being shot by Bourque

MONCTON, N.B. — An RCMP officer caught in the crossfire of Justin Bourque's shooting rampage says she tried to leave the area to prevent other Mounties from getting killed.

Const. Darlene Goguen, one of two officers wounded in the June 2014 massacre, said Tuesday she feared other officers would also become targets if they tried to help her.

Goguen told the RCMP's Labour Code trial she wanted to drive as far as she could from the area in Moncton, N.B., to shield her colleagues as Bourque stalked the neighbourhood and fatally shot three RCMP officers.

She told the court she recalls her window blowing up, losing her hearing and feeling glass and blood all over her face after she was shot.

The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.