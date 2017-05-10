Senate looks for details about fate of disgraced senator's pension

OTTAWA — Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith remains a member of the upper chamber this morning, having yet to submit his formal resignation letter to the Governor General.

Meredith sent a short letter to his Senate colleagues Tuesday saying he would leave his seat, a move that could avoid him facing a historic vote as early as today to kick him out of the upper chamber.

The Senate Speaker's office says it has yet to receive the formal notice from Rideau Hall.

An explosive Senate ethics committee report found Meredith unfit to serve as a senator and recommended that the upper house take the unprecedented step of expelling him over a sexual relationship he had with a teenager.

The Senate has turned to Treasury Board for details about what happens to Meredith's pension because that department oversees parliamentary pensions.