Five charged after Alberta police seize drugs, money in homes with young kids

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Five people have been charged with child endangerment after police seized nearly $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from two homes in southern Alberta.

Police in Lethbridge executed four search warrants Friday on vehicles and homes in west Lethbridge and seized cocaine, a cocaine cutting agent, $77,000 in cash from the sale of drugs, two vehicles and a bicycle.

Young children were found living in both homes.

Three men aged 28, 33 and 42, along with two women aged 26 and 19, are facing charges under the Drug Endangered Children Act.

Their names are not being released to protect the identities of the children.

The 33-year-old man, 26-year-old woman, and 28-year-old are also charged with various drug offences.

"Any time we find children, especially of a young age, in residences where there's drug trafficking or consumption, it's a grave concern," said Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

"It's our responsibility to make sure our communities are safe and children are taken care of."