Air Canada ditching Aeroplan for its own loyalty program

Air Canada is jettisoning Aeroplan and replacing it with a homegrown loyalty program, the airline said Thursday.

Aeroplan is currently operated by Aimia, a Montreal-based data and analytics firm.

“The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers,” said Benjamin Smith, the company’s president of passenger airlines business.

“We’re excited to take this next step that delivers on our promise for continued investments in the customer experience.”

Air Canada’s contract with Aimia is locked in place until June 29, 2020, and the Aeroplan program is expected to operate as usual until that point.

After that contract expires, Aeroplan miles earned up until that point will remain in customer accounts and will be subject to the programs current terms. Once Air Canada’s in-house loyalty program is launched, the airline will continue to offer Aeroplan seats “with pricing competitive with other third-party rewards programs,” according to a release.

The release added that frequent flyers will maintain their Air Canada Altitude status and Million Mile program activity.

The loyaly program is potentially not the only change coming to Canada's largest airline. Last week, CEO Calvin Rovinescu said the company would not rule out expanding their discount airline, Rouge, to compete with WestJet's plans to launch an ultra-low-cost airline in Canada later this year.