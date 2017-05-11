Alberta man accused of killing two women from First Nation to stand trial

RED DEER, Alta. — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the deaths of two women in eastern Alberta.

Gordon Alfred Rogers of Red Deer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen.

The body of Chief, who was 48, was found in June 2007, four days after she was last seen in Lloydminster.

Heathen, who was 49, was also last seen in Lloydminster in May 2009 and her remains were found later that year in the nearby village of Kitscoty.

Police have said Rogers, who is 60, was living in Red Deer at the time of the murders and had a relationship with Heathen, but did not know Chief.

Both women were from the Onion Lake Cree Nation north of Lloydminster.

Rogers was charged in March 2016.

A preliminary hearing for Rogers was held this week in Vermilion. Dates for his trial have not been set.