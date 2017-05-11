Anti-abortion flag causes stir in Ottawa after being raised at city hall

OTTAWA — A flag honouring an anti-abortion movement caused a stir in the country's capital after it was raised at Ottawa City Hall.

The city proclaimed Thursday "March for Life Day," a declaration that has been made in past years — but city councillors said the anti-abortion group's flag was flow at city hall as part of that proclamation for the first time.

Seven city councillors called for the flag to immediately be taken down, saying in a joint letter that the flag represents a "personal conviction to restrict a woman's right to a safe and legal abortion."

They said city policy on flag raisings state "a proclamation will not be issued for matters that ... represent individual conviction."

The councillors also noted that the right to abortion is constitutionally protected.

A security guard took down the flag on Thursday afternoon and replaced it with the City of Ottawa flag.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter that he's asked the city clerk to review the city's proclamations and flag raising policy.