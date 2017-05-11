Dan Aykroyd narrates new History doc series 'The World Without Canada'

TORONTO — Canadian comedy star Dan Aykroyd will narrate History's new original documentary series "The World Without Canada."

The three-part program will air May 31, June 1 and June 2 on History.

It looks at Canada's influence and innovations by imagining a modern world without this country.

CGI graphics illustrate the global ripple effect that would occur if Canada's contributions failed to exist.

Canadian experts featured in the show include data scientist and futurist Juliette Powell, sci-fi author Robert J. Sawyer, and historian David O'Keefe.

The series focuses on Canada's natural resources, technological and medical breakthroughs, and humanitarian efforts.

"Canadians are generally humble about the game-changing contributions and extraordinary achievements to humankind's advancements we've made both here and around the world," Aykroyd, who was born in Ottawa, said in a statement.