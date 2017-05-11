Edmonton police charge mom after 11-day-old baby girl dies from methamphetamine

EDMONTON — A 31-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her 11-day-old daughter.

Edmonton police got a call on March 29 of a baby not breathing at a residence near 72 Street and 83 Avenue.

The medical examiner’s office contacted police on April 6 after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

Michelle Rice has been charged with second-degree murder.

Homicide detectives would also like to speak with several other people who visited the residence in the 11 days prior to the baby’s death.