Peacekeeping mission must start with exit strategy, military officials warn

OTTAWA — Military officials warned in an internal paper last summer that planning for any peacekeeping mission must start with an exit strategy.

The paper notes that while countries like Canada often want to make short-term contributions to UN missions, there is often "significant pressure" to stay longer than expected.

The paper also warns about the need to clearly explain why whatever mission the government chooses is in the national interest.

And it expresses real concerns about the threat peacekeepers face from terrorists.

The paper was obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information law.