Quebec floods: heavy rain expected in parts of the province

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is again warning of heavy rain in at least one area of the province that is already struggling with high water levels.

The Mauricie region in central Quebec could receive up to 59 millimetres of rain by next Monday, Environment Minister David Heurtel told a news conference Thursday.

"Water levels are going to go up a bit and stay high for several days," Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said at the same event in Trois-Rivieres.

Elsewhere in the province, water levels were continuing to drop.

More than 4,100 residences in Quebec have been affected by the floods and more than 3,000 people have had to leave their homes.

The floods have claimed at least one life in the province — a man whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspe region. Authorities will continue searching today for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in the same incident.