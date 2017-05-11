Quebec murder suspect set free due to trial delays wants to be deported

MONTREAL — A murder suspect who was set free after his trial exceeded the legal length limit is asking to be sent back to Sri Lanka.

Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingam announced his intention today to drop his appeal against a deportation order by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Thanabalasingam, 31, was accused of murdering his wife but the charges were stayed in April after the length of his legal proceedings were deemed to have violated a recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that set time limits for trials to be completed.

He became the first murder suspect in Quebec to be set free as a consequence of the court decision.

Thanabalasingam is a refugee from Sri Lanka and is being detained by Canada Border Services Agency.

The refugee board previously ordered his deportation but he appealed.