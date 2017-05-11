Report says most domestic violence victims in Saskatchewan are women, children
REGINA — An interim report says most domestic homicide victims in Saskatchewan have been women and a third were children.
The report released today by the justice department examined 48 cases of domestic homicide between 2005 and 2014.
It found that 19 victims were adult women, while 15 were children.
The report from a government-appointed panel also says that 27 of the 48 domestic homicide victims were indigenous.
The panel's final report will be released in the fall.
The province says the report, along with the Saskatchewan Domestic Violence Death Review pilot project, will help shape Saskatchewan's response to domestic violence.
"This report provides us with needed insight into this issue, and continued progress on this important issue," Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said Thursday.
Statistics Canada says Saskatchewan has the highest police-reported family violence rate of any province at 489.4 per 100,000 people — about double the Canadian average.