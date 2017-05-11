Seven-vehicle collision closes Highway 401 northeast of Kingston
KINGSTON, Ont. — A multi-vehicle accident has shut down a stretch of Highway 401 northeast of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say seven vehicles were involved in the collision at about 1:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes west of Joyceville Rd.
The crash included four tractor-trailers, a commercial truck and two passenger vehicles.
Police say one of the passenger vehicles became fully engulfed in fire.
There was no immediate word on fatalities or injuries.
The OPP says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.