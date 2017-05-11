Seven-vehicle collision closes Highway 401 northeast of Kingston

KINGSTON, Ont. — A multi-vehicle accident has shut down a stretch of Highway 401 northeast of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say seven vehicles were involved in the collision at about 1:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes west of Joyceville Rd.

The crash included four tractor-trailers, a commercial truck and two passenger vehicles.

Police say one of the passenger vehicles became fully engulfed in fire.

There was no immediate word on fatalities or injuries.