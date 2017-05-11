Six stories in the news today, May 11

Six stories in the news for Thursday, May 11

———

MORE SOLDIERS IN QUEBEC TO ASSIST FLOOD RELIEF

The military has deployed several hundred more soldiers to help with flood relief efforts in Quebec, bringing the total to 2,200. And, even as water levels continued to decline in some parts of Quebec, officials warn that the situation could deteriorate in others this weekend because of heavy rain. Gatineau, Que., has been one of the hardest-hit areas and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard for a helicopter tour of the area Thursday morning.

———

BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON PAY

Bombardier's senior management and executive chairman will be on the hot seat this morning as shareholders elect directors at the transportation company's annual meeting. Five of Canada's top pension fund managers, along with several American investors, have said they won't support the re-election of Pierre Beaudoin, whose family controls the company through multiple-voting shares.

———

TORONTO ZOO CLOSED TO PUBLIC AFTER STAFF LAUNCH STRIKE.

More than 400 employees at the Toronto Zoo are on strike to back their contract demands and the facility is now closed to the public. CUPE Local 1600 said the walkout began at midnight Wednesday at Canada's largest zoo after the two sides failed to come to terms on the main issue of job security. But a zoo official says the facility's "fair and reasonable" proposals include a wage increase and "satisfactorily address the issues of job security."

———

FEDS AIM AT BLACK MARKET WITH MARIJUANA MATH

Government officials are collecting data — everything from the street price of pot to how often people light up — to arm themselves in the fight against criminals in the marijuana trade, internal Public Safety Canada documents reveal. The Liberal government has tabled a bill to legalize recreational marijuana use, with the aim of keeping pot out of the hands of children while denying criminals the hefty profits.

———

INQUEST TO HEAR FROM PRIVATE TRAINING COMPANY

An inquest into the deaths of two Ontario men during firefighter training is expected to hear today from a company involved in the courses. Terry Harrison, the owner of Herschel Rescue Training Services, ran an ice rescue course in Hanover, Ont., during which Adam Brunt, a firefighting student, died two years ago. In 2010, a similar training exercise near Sarnia, Ont., claimed the life of volunteer firefighter Gary Kendall.

———

ONE CANADIAN TEAM LEFT IN THE NHL PLAYOFFS

Five Canadian teams began the NHL playoffs, but only one remains after Edmonton was eliminated last night, falling 2-1 to Anaheim in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal. The Ducks will now play Nashville in the Western final. In the Eastern Conference, defending champion Pittsburgh beat Washington 2-0 in their deciding Game 7 and will take on the Ottawa Senators in their conference final.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Quebec cabinet ministers and local authorities in Trois-Rivieres, Que., will give an update on the floods in the province.

— Statistics Canada will release the new housing price index for March.

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau attends G7 symposiums and various meetings in Italy.

— Tourism Minister Bardish Chagger will make announcements to strengthen Canada's tourism sector.