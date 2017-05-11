Some federal figures on marijuana pricing

OTTAWA — Public Safety Canada commissioned a study to help understand the cost of illegal cannabis. It found:

— The price of illegal pot remained relatively stable between 2011 and 2015, dropping an average of one cent a month.

— During these years the average price paid on the black market was $7.69 per gram for high-quality pot, $7.14 for medium-quality and $7.26 for low-quality.

— On average medical cannabis cost nearly $2 per gram more than illicit pot.