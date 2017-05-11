Toronto man dead, two injured in crash in Caledon: police

CALEDON, Ont. — Provincial police say a Toronto man has died in a two-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont.

OPP say a pickup truck and a car collided Wednesday evening at the intersection of The Gore Road and Healey Road.

They say the driver of the car, 67-year-old Romeo Canlas, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to a trauma centre with major injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.